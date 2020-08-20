Dr. Vijay Jayaraman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jayaraman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vijay Jayaraman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vijay Jayaraman, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Norwich, CT. They completed their fellowship with Christiana Care Health Services|Hartford Hospital
Dr. Jayaraman works at
Locations
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group330 Washington St Ste 420, Norwich, CT 06360 Directions (860) 886-0660
Gengras Building Suite 21021000 Asylum Ave Ste 4320, Hartford, CT 06105 Directions (860) 714-5237
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group5 Dayton Rd Ste 201, Waterford, CT 06385 Directions (860) 524-2610
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group350 Liberty St, Pawcatuck, CT 06379 Directions (860) 886-0660
Hospital Affiliations
- Backus Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Excellent doctor I wish to give more than 5 star, he did a cholecystectomy to me before 2 weeks and I surprised when I found that he corrected the umbilical hernia that I have before with amazing results Thank you sooo much doctor , you are the best wish you a continuous success
- General Surgery
- English
- 1568546786
- Christiana Care Health Services|Hartford Hospital
- Critical Care Surgery and General Surgery
