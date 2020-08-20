See All General Surgeons in Norwich, CT
Dr. Vijay Jayaraman, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Vijay Jayaraman, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Norwich, CT. They completed their fellowship with Christiana Care Health Services|Hartford Hospital

Dr. Jayaraman works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Norwich, CT with other offices in Hartford, CT, Waterford, CT and Pawcatuck, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Obstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    330 Washington St Ste 420, Norwich, CT 06360 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 886-0660
    Gengras Building Suite 2102
    1000 Asylum Ave Ste 4320, Hartford, CT 06105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 714-5237
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    5 Dayton Rd Ste 201, Waterford, CT 06385 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 524-2610
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    350 Liberty St, Pawcatuck, CT 06379 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 886-0660

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Backus Hospital
  • Saint Francis Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Intestinal Obstruction
Ventral Hernia
Traumatic Brain Injury
Intestinal Obstruction
Ventral Hernia
Traumatic Brain Injury

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intracranial Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Large Bowel Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Postoperative Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Respiratory Distress Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 20, 2020
    Excellent doctor I wish to give more than 5 star, he did a cholecystectomy to me before 2 weeks and I surprised when I found that he corrected the umbilical hernia that I have before with amazing results Thank you sooo much doctor , you are the best wish you a continuous success
    Zainab Alsindali — Aug 20, 2020
    About Dr. Vijay Jayaraman, MD

    • General Surgery
    • English
    • 1568546786
    Education & Certifications

    • Christiana Care Health Services|Hartford Hospital
    • Critical Care Surgery and General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vijay Jayaraman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jayaraman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jayaraman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jayaraman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jayaraman has seen patients for Intestinal Obstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jayaraman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Jayaraman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jayaraman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jayaraman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jayaraman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

