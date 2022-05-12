Overview

Dr. Vijay Jayaraman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN and is affiliated with Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV, Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus and Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Jayaraman works at Comprehensive Digestive Institute of Nevada in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.