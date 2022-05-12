Dr. Vijay Jayaraman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jayaraman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vijay Jayaraman, MD
Overview
Dr. Vijay Jayaraman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN and is affiliated with Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV, Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus and Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Jayaraman works at
Locations
Comprehensive Digestive Institute of Nevada9260 W Sunset Rd Ste 306, Las Vegas, NV 89148 Directions (702) 483-4483
Hospital Affiliations
- Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV
- Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I truly appreciate the professionalism and expertise during my experience with Dr. Jayaraman, his nurses and his staff. The testing and care was seamless and I felt during the process both the doctor and nurses genuinely cared. His staff were extremely responsive when I was requesting records and results. Dr. Jayaraman was able to diagnose my issue prior to receiving my biopsy results which was extremely impressive.
About Dr. Vijay Jayaraman, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1811195092
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jayaraman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jayaraman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jayaraman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Jayaraman has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jayaraman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Jayaraman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jayaraman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jayaraman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jayaraman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.