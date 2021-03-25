Dr. Vijay Joshi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Joshi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vijay Joshi, MD
Overview
Dr. Vijay Joshi, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Bristol, CT. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from BARISAL MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Bristol Hospital.
Locations
Bristol Health Endocrinology15 Riverside Ave, Bristol, CT 06010 Directions (860) 940-6300
Hospital Affiliations
- Bristol Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Joshi is honest and direct, some mistake that for rude, I find it refreshing. He corrected some misconceptions that I had and he helped me to understand what the issue was and how to correct it.
About Dr. Vijay Joshi, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 34 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1174522692
Education & Certifications
- BARISAL MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Joshi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joshi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Joshi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Joshi has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Gestational Diabetes and Diabetes Type 2, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Joshi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Joshi speaks Hindi.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Joshi. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Joshi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Joshi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Joshi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.