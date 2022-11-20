See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Houston, TX
Dr. Vijay Jotwani, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Vijay Jotwani, MD

Sports Medicine
4.0 (19)
Map Pin Small Houston, TX
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Brought to you by

Overview of Dr. Vijay Jotwani, MD

Dr. Vijay Jotwani, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIV OF IL COLL OF MED|University of Illinois At Chicago / College of Medicine|University of Illinois College of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital and Houston Methodist West Hospital.

Dr. Jotwani works at Houston Methodist in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Jotwani's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Houston Methodist
    6445 Main St Ste 2500, Houston, TX 77030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 441-9000
  2. 2
    Oakbend Physical Therapy - Upper Kirby
    3100 Timmons Ln Ste 120, Houston, TX 77027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 840-1177
  3. 3
    Houston Methodist
    5505 WEST LOOP S, Houston, TX 77081 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 790-1818

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Musculoskeletal Disorders
Physical Exams for Sports, School and Summer Camp
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Musculoskeletal Disorders
Physical Exams for Sports, School and Summer Camp

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Disorders Chevron Icon
Physical Exams for Sports, School and Summer Camp Chevron Icon
Platelet-Rich Plasma Injection (PRP) Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pre-Operative Evaluation Chevron Icon
Sports Medicine Related Procedures Chevron Icon
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Ultrasound-Guided Injection Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Jotwani?

    Nov 20, 2022
    Dr Jotwani was professional, knowledgeable and took the time to explain to me his evaluation regarding my neck and back pain in a manner that I understood. He and his staff were courteous and efficient. I was very pleased with my visit and definitely recommend him.
    Sam W — Nov 20, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Vijay Jotwani, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Vijay Jotwani, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Jotwani to family and friends

    Dr. Jotwani's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Jotwani

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Vijay Jotwani, MD.

    About Dr. Vijay Jotwani, MD

    Specialties
    • Sports Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1043364839
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Indiana University|Indiana University - Primary Care Sports Medicine Fellowship- Indianapolis|Indiana University / School of Medicine
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of Chicago/ MacNeal Family Practice Residency Program|University of Chicago/MacNeal Family Medicine Residency
    Residency
    Internship
    • University of Chicago/MacNeal Hospital - Chicago
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF IL COLL OF MED|University of Illinois At Chicago / College of Medicine|University of Illinois College of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Family Practice and Sports Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Houston Methodist Hospital
    • Houston Methodist West Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vijay Jotwani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jotwani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jotwani has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jotwani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jotwani works at Houston Methodist in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Jotwani’s profile.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Jotwani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jotwani.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jotwani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jotwani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.