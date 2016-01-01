Overview

Dr. Vijay Khiani, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Sheboygan, WI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF IL COLL OF MED|University of Illinois At Chicago / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Columbia Saint Mary's Hospital Milwaukee and Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Hospital Ozaukee.



Dr. Khiani works at Coulis Cardiology in Sheboygan, WI with other offices in Mequon, WI and Milwaukee, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.