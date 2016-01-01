Dr. Vijay Khiani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khiani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vijay Khiani, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vijay Khiani, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Sheboygan, WI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF IL COLL OF MED|University of Illinois At Chicago / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Columbia Saint Mary's Hospital Milwaukee and Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Hospital Ozaukee.
Locations
Coulis Cardiology1414 N Taylor Dr, Sheboygan, WI 53081 Directions (262) 243-2500
Madison Medical Affiliates13133 N Port Washington Rd Ste G60, Mequon, WI 53097 Directions (262) 243-2500
Milwaukee Office788 N Jefferson St # 401, Milwaukee, WI 53202 Directions (414) 226-4020
Water Tower2350 N Lake Dr Ste 306, Milwaukee, WI 53211 Directions (414) 298-7105
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Columbia Saint Mary's Hospital Milwaukee
- Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Hospital Ozaukee
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Vijay Khiani, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIV OF IL COLL OF MED|University of Illinois At Chicago / College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khiani has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khiani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khiani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khiani has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khiani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Khiani. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khiani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khiani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khiani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.