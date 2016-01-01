Dr. Khilanani has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vijay Khilanani, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Vijay Khilanani, MD
Dr. Vijay Khilanani, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Chicago, IL.
Dr. Khilanani works at
Dr. Khilanani's Office Locations
Compass Health Center2500 W Bradley Pl Ste 100, Chicago, IL 60618 Directions (773) 649-0759
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Vijay Khilanani, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English
- 1821252693
Education & Certifications
- Addiction Medicine, Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khilanani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khilanani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khilanani has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khilanani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khilanani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khilanani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.