Overview of Dr. Vijay Koli, MD

Dr. Vijay Koli, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in West Columbia, SC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Lexington Medical Center.



Dr. Koli works at Mid Carolina Internal Medicine in West Columbia, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.