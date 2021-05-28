Overview

Dr. Vijay Krishna, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Hanford, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from St. George's University and is affiliated with Adventist Health Hanford.



Dr. Krishna works at Lacey Medical Plaza in Hanford, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.