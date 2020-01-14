Dr. Vijay Kumar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kumar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vijay Kumar, MD
Overview of Dr. Vijay Kumar, MD
Dr. Vijay Kumar, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Beaumont, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from PATNA UNIVERSITY / PATNA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas, Christus Southeast Texas- Saint Elizabeth and Norton Community Hospital.
Dr. Kumar's Office Locations
Setma3570 College St Ste 200, Beaumont, TX 77701 Directions (409) 833-9797Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas
- Christus Southeast Texas- Saint Elizabeth
- Norton Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very thorough, well mannered and polite. I would recommend this Dr. Listened and helped me.
About Dr. Vijay Kumar, MD
- Rheumatology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1972506236
Education & Certifications
- PATNA UNIVERSITY / PATNA MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kumar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kumar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kumar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kumar has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kumar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Kumar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kumar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kumar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kumar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.