Dr. Vijay Kusnoor, MD
Dr. Vijay Kusnoor, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Beaumont, TX. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Cardiology. They graduated from MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES.
Setma3570 College St Ste 200, Beaumont, TX 77701 Directions (409) 833-9797Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas3080 College St, Beaumont, TX 77701 Directions (409) 835-3781
Victory Medical Center Beaumont Lp6025 Metropolitan Dr, Beaumont, TX 77706 Directions (409) 617-7700
- 50 years of experience
- MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Pediatric Cardiology and Pediatrics
Dr. Kusnoor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kusnoor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kusnoor has seen patients for Heart Murmur, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kusnoor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Kusnoor. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kusnoor.
