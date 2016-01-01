Dr. Marwaha accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vijay Marwaha, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vijay Marwaha, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Marlton, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from Central Washington University and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.
Dr. Marwaha works at
Locations
-
1
The Cardiovascular Centers750 Route 73 S Ste 309A, Marlton, NJ 08053 Directions (215) 707-7923
-
2
Deborah Heart and Lung200 Trenton Rd, Browns Mills, NJ 08015 Directions (609) 893-6611Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Kessler Institute for Rehabilitation Inc.92 Brick Rd, Marlton, NJ 08053 Directions (856) 988-8778
-
4
Temple University Hospital3401 N Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19140 Directions (215) 707-7923Monday12:00am - 11:45pmTuesday12:00am - 11:45pmWednesday12:00am - 11:45pmThursday12:00am - 11:45pmFriday12:00am - 11:45pmSaturday12:00am - 11:45pmSunday12:00am - 11:45pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooper University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Marwaha?
About Dr. Vijay Marwaha, MD
- Cardiology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1295750578
Education & Certifications
- Central Washington University
- Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marwaha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marwaha works at
Dr. Marwaha has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Palpitations and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marwaha on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Marwaha speaks Hindi.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Marwaha. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marwaha.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marwaha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marwaha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.