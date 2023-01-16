Dr. Vijay Mittal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mittal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vijay Mittal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Vijay Mittal, MD
Dr. Vijay Mittal, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from All India Institute Of Medical Sciences|All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences, All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with HCA Florida Ocala Hospital and Adventhealth Ocala.
Dr. Mittal's Office Locations
Ocala3310 SW 34th St, Ocala, FL 34474 Directions (352) 423-7855Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Ocala Hospital
- Adventhealth Ocala
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Mittal was my Cardiologist for many years, till I moved out of state. He’s kind, compassionate, very easy to talk to, explains things so I understood. I’m going to miss him!! Thank you Dr Mittal and staff.
About Dr. Vijay Mittal, MD
- Cardiology
- 44 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1821026022
Education & Certifications
- Jamaica Hosp/Ny Hosp/Cornel
- Lincoln Hospital Ny Med College
- Lincoln Hospital
- All India Institute Of Medical Sciences|All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences, All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
