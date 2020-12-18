Overview of Dr. Vijay Narasimha, MD

Dr. Vijay Narasimha, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Brandon, FL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences, All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences|Bangalor University and is affiliated with HCA Florida Brandon Hospital and Adventhealth Carrollwood.



Dr. Narasimha works at Surgical Associates of Tampa Bay in Brandon, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Lymphedema, Atherosclerosis and Burn Injuries along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.