Overview of Dr. Vijay Narendran, MD

Dr. Vijay Narendran, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They specialize in Hematology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center and is affiliated with Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center.



Dr. Narendran works at Cancer Center of South Florida in Palm Beach Gardens, FL with other offices in Spokane Valley, WA and Spokane, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Melanoma and Kidney Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.