Dr. Vijay Pampana, MD

Clinical Neurophysiology
3.7 (3)
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Vijay Pampana, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Middletown, NY. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Garnet Health Medical Center.

Dr. Pampana works at Middletown Medical in Middletown, NY with other offices in Edison, NJ.

Locations

  1. 1
    Middletown Medical PC Urgent Care
    111 Maltese Dr, Middletown, NY 10940 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (845) 342-4774
  2. 2
    Middletown Medical PC
    75 Maltese Dr, Middletown, NY 10940 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (845) 342-4774
  3. 3
    Edison Office
    225 May St Ste D, Edison, NJ 08837 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 738-8830
  4. 4
    Middletown Medical PC
    35 Maltese Dr, Middletown, NY 10940 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (845) 381-5705

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Garnet Health Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Vertigo
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cranial Trauma
Vertigo
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cranial Trauma

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 26, 2017
    I was fortunate enough to have tests done by Dr Pampana in my neurologist's office yesterday. I have never gathered so much information about my ms in 31 years that I've had to see drs. I wish I could see him all the time & im so grateful for his wealth of knowledge. Thank you. Linda Neveil
    Linda Neveil in Woodbridge NJ — May 26, 2017
    About Dr. Vijay Pampana, MD

    • Clinical Neurophysiology
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1699167767
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE
    Board Certifications
    • Clinical Neurophysiology, Epilepsy and Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pampana has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Pampana. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pampana.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pampana, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pampana appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

