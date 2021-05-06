Dr. Vijay Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vijay Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Vijay Patel, MD
Dr. Vijay Patel, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Gainesville, FL.
Dr. Patel's Office Locations
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Gainesville Cancer Center6420 W NEWBERRY RD, Gainesville, FL 32605 Directions (352) 332-3900
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Lake City795 SW STATE ROAD 47, Lake City, FL 32025 Directions (386) 401-7066
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Lake City Hospital
- HCA Florida North Florida Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have seen Dr Patel a few time and I would trust him with my life. He is a very kind caring Dr.
About Dr. Vijay Patel, MD
- Hematology
- English, Gujarati
- 1326260837
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Anemia, Neutropenia and Bleeding Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Patel speaks Gujarati.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.