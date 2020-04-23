Dr. Vijay Raghavan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Raghavan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vijay Raghavan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Vijay Raghavan, MD
Dr. Vijay Raghavan, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They completed their fellowship with Albert Einstein Coll Med|Montefiore Med Ctr
Dr. Raghavan works at
Dr. Raghavan's Office Locations
-
1
Cancer and Blood Specialists of Louisville1460 Bluegrass Ave, Louisville, KY 40215 Directions (502) 361-8496
Hospital Affiliations
- Uofl Health Jewish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Raghavan?
This dr is fabulous. Stays on top of things and is kind and compassionate. His staff are equally as nice.
About Dr. Vijay Raghavan, MD
- Hematology
- English
- 1316948995
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein Coll Med|Montefiore Med Ctr
- Lincoln Med Mental Hlth Ctr
- Lincoln Med Mental Hlth Ctr
- Hematology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Raghavan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Raghavan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Raghavan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Raghavan works at
Dr. Raghavan has seen patients for Anemia, Secondary Malignancies and Lung Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Raghavan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Raghavan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raghavan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Raghavan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Raghavan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.