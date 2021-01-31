Dr. Vijay Rajan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rajan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vijay Rajan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Vijay Rajan, MD
Dr. Vijay Rajan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Fairfield, OH. They specialize in Neurology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital and Mercy Health-West Hospital.
Dr. Rajan works at
Dr. Rajan's Office Locations
-
1
Mercy Health Physicians Fairfield Ent.2960 Mack Rd Ste 200, Fairfield, OH 45014 Directions (513) 829-1700
-
2
Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital3000 Mack Rd, Fairfield, OH 45014 Directions (513) 870-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital
- Mercy Health-West Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rajan?
I went in for a EMG and was a little scared of what they might find. The doctor and staff were great. The doctor was very personable and Explained everything he was doing. I really liked him.
About Dr. Vijay Rajan, MD
- Neurology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1891793642
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rajan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rajan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rajan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rajan works at
Dr. Rajan has seen patients for Epilepsy, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rajan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Rajan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rajan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rajan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rajan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.