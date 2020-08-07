Overview

Dr. Vijay Ramanath, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from SUNY Upstate Med Univ|Upstate Medical University/ College of Health Professions and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano, Medical City Plano, Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Allen, Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano and The Heart Hospital Baylor Plano.



Dr. Ramanath works at Texas Vein Health in Plano, TX with other offices in Frisco, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.