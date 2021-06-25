Overview

Dr. Vijay Ramu, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Johnson City, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from BANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KEMPEGOWDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Johnson City Medical Center.



Dr. Ramu works at Quillen ETSU Physicians in Johnson City, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hypertension and Supraventricular Tachycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.