Dr. Vijay Ramu, MD
Overview
Dr. Vijay Ramu, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Johnson City, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from BANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KEMPEGOWDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Johnson City Medical Center.
Dr. Ramu works at
Locations
-
1
Quillen East Tennessee State University329 N State of Franklin Rd, Johnson City, TN 37604 Directions (423) 979-4100
-
2
Franklin Woods Community Hospital Laboratory300 Med Tech Pkwy, Johnson City, TN 37604 Directions (423) 979-4100
-
3
Johnson City Medical Center400 N State of Franklin Rd, Johnson City, TN 37604 Directions (423) 979-4100Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Johnson City Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ramu?
Michele, Dr Ramu's nurse practitioner, provided us with very professional and thorough information on our recent visit. Her friendly bedside manner added to the timely explanation(s) of our recent medical procedures. I would definitely want her continued involvement concerning our healthcare initiatives and look forward to speaking with her again on any subsequent appointments.
About Dr. Vijay Ramu, MD
- Cardiology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1164519104
Education & Certifications
- BANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KEMPEGOWDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
