Dr. Vijay Roy, MD

Cardiology
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Vijay Roy, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Rockford, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Ranchi University / Rajendra Medical College and is affiliated with Fhn Memorial Hospital and SwedishAmerican Hospital.

Dr. Roy works at Fitzgibbon Hospital in Rockford, IL with other offices in Danville, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Fitzgibbon Hospital
    1401 E State St, Rockford, IL 61104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (815) 489-4667
  2. 2
    Primary office
    800 N Logan Ave Ste 102, Danville, IL 61832 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (217) 516-8076

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Fhn Memorial Hospital
  • SwedishAmerican Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Congenital Heart Defects
Chest Pain
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Congenital Heart Defects
Chest Pain

Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Overweight Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • Special Needs Plan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Vijay Roy, MD

    • Cardiology
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    NPI Number
    • 1841372877
    Education & Certifications

    • Cook Co Hospital
    Internship
    • Rajendra Med Coll Hosp
    Medical Education
    • Ranchi University / Rajendra Medical College
    Undergraduate School
    • Science College, Patna, India
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vijay Roy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Roy accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Roy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Roy has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

