Overview
Dr. Vijay Roy, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Rockford, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Ranchi University / Rajendra Medical College and is affiliated with Fhn Memorial Hospital and SwedishAmerican Hospital.
Dr. Roy works at
Locations
Fitzgibbon Hospital1401 E State St, Rockford, IL 61104 Directions (815) 489-4667
Primary office800 N Logan Ave Ste 102, Danville, IL 61832 Directions (217) 516-8076
Hospital Affiliations
- Fhn Memorial Hospital
- SwedishAmerican Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- Special Needs Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Vijay Roy, MD
- Cardiology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1841372877
Education & Certifications
- Cook Co Hospital
- Rajendra Med Coll Hosp
- Ranchi University / Rajendra Medical College
- Science College, Patna, India
- Cardiology
Dr. Roy works at
