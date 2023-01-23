Overview of Dr. Vijay Saaraswat, MD

Dr. Vijay Saaraswat, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Hazlet, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy and Riverview Medical Center.



Dr. Saaraswat works at Dr. Vijay Saaraswat, MD in Hazlet, NJ with other offices in Shrewsbury, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.