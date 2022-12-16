Overview of Dr. Vijay Samuel, MD

Dr. Vijay Samuel, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Novi, MI. They specialize in Neurology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus, Ascension Saint John Hospital, Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills and Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.



Dr. Samuel works at Novi Neurology in Novi, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Dementia and Seizure Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.