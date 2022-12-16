Dr. Samuel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vijay Samuel, MD
Overview of Dr. Vijay Samuel, MD
Dr. Vijay Samuel, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Novi, MI. They specialize in Neurology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus, Ascension Saint John Hospital, Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills and Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.
Dr. Samuel works at
Dr. Samuel's Office Locations
-
1
Novi Neurology PC44000 W 12 Mile Rd, Novi, MI 48377 Directions (248) 347-8293
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
- Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Fidelis Care
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Priority Health
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Samuel?
Dr. Vijay Samuel, Is very compassionate, caring and an excellent listener, he always make you feel like you are important to him. I’m so grateful to have him as my Neurologist!
About Dr. Vijay Samuel, MD
- Neurology
- 31 years of experience
- English, French
- 1285787739
Education & Certifications
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Wayne State Univ Som
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Samuel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Samuel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Samuel works at
Dr. Samuel has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Dementia and Seizure Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Samuel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Samuel speaks French.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Samuel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Samuel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Samuel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Samuel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.