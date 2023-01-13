Dr. Vijay Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vijay Shah, MD
Overview of Dr. Vijay Shah, MD
Dr. Vijay Shah, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Aurora, IL. They graduated from BJ Medical College, India and is affiliated with Rush Copley Medical Center.
Dr. Shah's Office Locations
Rush Copley Cardiovasular, a Department of Rush Copley Medical Center- Highland1320 N Highland Ave Ste A, Aurora, IL 60506 Directions (630) 896-0659
Rush Copley Cardiovascular , a Department of Rush Copley Medical Center- Yorkville1100 W Veterans Pkwy Ste 320, Yorkville, IL 60560 Directions (630) 851-6440
Practice2088 Ogden Ave Ste 140, Aurora, IL 60504 Directions (630) 851-6440
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush Copley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Shah has taken care of my husband since 2001. He has brought him through many heart problems when they didn't think he would live another 3 years. He passed in 2006 but from cancer. I am now his patient for 8 years and think he is wonderful. I tell anyone looking for a Cardiovascular Dr about him. They have all loved him as well. He is caring, listens, answers questions. even when you think there not important, and I have never felt rushed.
About Dr. Vijay Shah, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Hindi
- 1891736492
Education & Certifications
- University Of Illinois At Chicago, Chicago, Illinois
- Louis a Weiss Memorial Hospital, Chicago, Illinois
- Louis a Weiss Memorial Hospital, Chicago, Illinois
- BJ Medical College, India
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Shah has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shah has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, Heart Disease and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shah speaks Hindi.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.