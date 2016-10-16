Overview of Dr. Vijay Sidhwani, DO

Dr. Vijay Sidhwani, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Sidhwani works at Pain Management Specialist of New York in Bronx, NY with other offices in Oceanside, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.