Dr. Vijay Singh, MD

Rheumatology
4.7 (183)
Map Pin Small Vineland, NJ
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Vijay Singh, MD

Dr. Vijay Singh, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Vineland, NJ. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from Kasturba Hosp/KMC and is affiliated with Inspira Medical Center Elmer and Inspira Medical Center Vineland.

Dr. Singh works at Advocare Arthritis Osteoporosis & Rheumatology Associates, PA in Vineland, NJ with other offices in Voorhees, NJ, Mount Laurel, NJ and Sewell, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Arthritis and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Singh's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Advocare Arthritis Osteoporosis & Rheumatology Associates, PA
    1051 W Sherman Ave Ste 1B, Vineland, NJ 08360 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 302-0500
  2. 2
    Advocare Arthritis Osteoporosis & Rheumatology Associates
    1001 Laurel Oak Rd Ste D1, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 302-0500
  3. 3
    Advocare Arthritis Osteoporosis & Rheumatology Associates
    2026 Briggs Rd, Mount Laurel, NJ 08054 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 302-0500
  4. 4
    Advocare Arthritis Osteoporosis & Rheumatology Associates
    123 Egg Harbor Rd Ste 804, Sewell, NJ 08080 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 302-0500
  5. 5
    Advocare Arthritis Osteoporosis & Rheumatology Associates
    2059 Briggs Rd Ste 306, Mount Laurel, NJ 08054 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 924-6060
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
  6. 6
    Advocare Arthritis Osteoporosis & Rheumatology Associates, PA
    150 Delsea Dr Ste B, Sewell, NJ 08080 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 302-0500
    Monday
    8:00am - 3:45pm
  7. 7
    Advocare Arthritis Osteoporosis & Rheumatology Associates, PA
    513 Centennial Blvd, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 302-0500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Inspira Medical Center Elmer
  • Inspira Medical Center Vineland

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Behçet's Disease Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Classic Polyarteritis Nodosa Chevron Icon
Cryoglobulinemia Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Scleroderma Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Takayasu's Arteritis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 183 ratings
    Patient Ratings (183)
    5 Star
    (168)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (11)
    About Dr. Vijay Singh, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    NPI Number
    • 1174786297
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Drexel University / Hahnemann University Hospital
    Residency
    • Abington Memorial Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Kasturba Hosp/KMC
    Board Certifications
    • Rheumatology
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vijay Singh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Singh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Singh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Singh has seen patients for Joint Pain, Arthritis and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Singh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    183 patients have reviewed Dr. Singh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Singh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Singh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

