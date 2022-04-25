Overview of Dr. Vijay Singh, MD

Dr. Vijay Singh, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Vineland, NJ. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from Kasturba Hosp/KMC and is affiliated with Inspira Medical Center Elmer and Inspira Medical Center Vineland.



Dr. Singh works at Advocare Arthritis Osteoporosis & Rheumatology Associates, PA in Vineland, NJ with other offices in Voorhees, NJ, Mount Laurel, NJ and Sewell, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Arthritis and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.