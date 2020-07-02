Dr. Vijay Subramaniam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Subramaniam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vijay Subramaniam, MD
Overview
Dr. Vijay Subramaniam, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Williamsburg, VA. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Mahadevappa Rampure Medical College, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Riverside Regional Medical Center, Riverside Walter Reed Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center and Tampa General Hospital.
Locations
Tpmg Lung and Sleep Specialist5424 Discovery Park Blvd Bldg B, Williamsburg, VA 23188 Directions (757) 345-2512
Lung Specialist of Williamsburg PC121 Bulifants Blvd Ste A, Williamsburg, VA 23188 Directions (757) 707-3999
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside Regional Medical Center
- Riverside Walter Reed Hospital
- Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
- Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center
- Tampa General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MVP Health Care
- Optima Health
- Planned Administration Inc
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
Ratings & Reviews
Highly recommend! Doctor and staff helpful.
About Dr. Vijay Subramaniam, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1962510370
Education & Certifications
- Allegheny General Hospital
- Mercy Hospital Of Pittsburg
- Overlook Hospital
- Mahadevappa Rampure Medical College, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences
- WV Univ
- Critical Care Medicine and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
75 patients have reviewed Dr. Subramaniam. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Subramaniam.
