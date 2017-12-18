Overview of Dr. Vijay Vakharia, MD

Dr. Vijay Vakharia, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Plantation, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BOMBAY / LOKMANYA TILAK MUNICIPAL MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Westside Hospital.



Dr. Vakharia works at Broward Community Medical Center in Plantation, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Angina and Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.