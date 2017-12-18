Dr. Vijay Vakharia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vakharia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vijay Vakharia, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Vijay Vakharia, MD
Dr. Vijay Vakharia, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Plantation, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BOMBAY / LOKMANYA TILAK MUNICIPAL MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Westside Hospital.
Dr. Vakharia's Office Locations
Broward Community Medical Center201 Sw 84th Ave, Plantation, FL 33324 Directions (954) 890-4820
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Westside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Vakharia's office staff is courteous, efficient, and very well trained. His office is always the picture of cleanliness. Dr. Vakharia is a cardiologist who is also a primary care physician. He takes time to get to know his patients. He shows genuine concern for their well-being. He stays up-to-date on all current medical trends. I trust him, and I have already referred family members and friends to him.
About Dr. Vijay Vakharia, MD
- Cardiology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1144322181
Education & Certifications
- Columbus Hosp
- Wyckoff Heights Hosp
- UNIVERSITY OF BOMBAY / LOKMANYA TILAK MUNICIPAL MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Vakharia has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vakharia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vakharia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vakharia has seen patients for Angina and Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vakharia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Vakharia. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vakharia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vakharia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vakharia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.