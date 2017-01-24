Dr. Vohra accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vijay Vohra, MD
Overview
Dr. Vijay Vohra, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They completed their residency with St Francis Hospital Of Evanston Lincolnwood
Dr. Vohra works at
Locations
A H M G Heart & Vascular7447 W Talcott Ave Ste 222, Chicago, IL 60631 Directions (877) 596-7410
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Vohra went above and beyond to meet the needs of a family member. I would HIGHLY recommend him based upon his knowledge and the quality of care he provided.
About Dr. Vijay Vohra, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Hindi
- 1891797379
Education & Certifications
- St Francis Hospital Of Evanston Lincolnwood
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vohra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vohra has seen patients for Hypertension, Hyperlipidemia and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vohra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Vohra speaks Hindi.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Vohra. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vohra.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vohra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vohra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.