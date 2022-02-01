See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Coral Springs, FL
Dr. Vijaya Babu, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.5 (32)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Vijaya Babu, MD

Dr. Vijaya Babu, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Coral Springs, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with HCA Florida Northwest Hospital and West Boca Medical Center.

Dr. Babu works at Vijaya L Babu MD PA in Coral Springs, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Babu's Office Locations

    Vijaya L Babu MD PA
    1881 N University Dr Ste 200, Coral Springs, FL 33071 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 341-1886

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Northwest Hospital
  • West Boca Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fetal Ultrasound
Nuchal Translucency Screening
Gynecologic Cancer Screening
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Independent Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Feb 01, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Vijaya Babu, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1891861340
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vijaya Babu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Babu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Babu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Babu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Babu works at Vijaya L Babu MD PA in Coral Springs, FL. View the full address on Dr. Babu’s profile.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Babu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Babu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Babu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Babu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

