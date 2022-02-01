Overview of Dr. Vijaya Babu, MD

Dr. Vijaya Babu, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Coral Springs, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with HCA Florida Northwest Hospital and West Boca Medical Center.



Dr. Babu works at Vijaya L Babu MD PA in Coral Springs, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.