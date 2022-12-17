Dr. Bayya has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vijaya Bayya, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Vijaya Bayya, MD
Dr. Vijaya Bayya, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / RANGARAYA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.
Dr. Bayya works at
Dr. Bayya's Office Locations
Maimonides Women's Pavilion6208 4th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11220 Directions (718) 283-3000
Maimonides Medical Center4802 10th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11219 Directions (718) 283-7973
Maimonides Women's Primary Care Center4422 9Th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11220 Directions (718) 283-8930
Hospital Affiliations
- Maimonides Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have known Doctor for many years and she delivered two of my children. She is a pleasant doctor, always has time for her patient. She always ther for me when I need her either for myself or my children. Her staffs are excellent. I used to leave in NewYork and when I left NewYork in move to Pennsylvania, i never change provider. I travel two hours to see her and even my daughter as well as my sisters she sees. Excellent doctor she goes above and beyond for her patient.
About Dr. Vijaya Bayya, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1124215868
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / RANGARAYA MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bayya accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bayya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bayya works at
Dr. Bayya has seen patients for Yeast Infections, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Abnormal Uterine Bleeding , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bayya on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Bayya. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bayya.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bayya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bayya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.