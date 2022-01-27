Overview

Dr. Vijaya Boyella, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jackson Hospital and Clinic.



Dr. Boyella works at Alabama Pulmonary & Critical Care P.c. in Montgomery, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation, Nausea and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.