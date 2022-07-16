Overview

Dr. Vijaya Dasari, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Denton, TX. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Medical City Denton, Medical City Lewisville and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton.



Dr. Dasari works at North Texas Gastroenterology, PA in Denton, TX with other offices in Lewisville, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Esophagitis, Dysphagia and Reflux Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.