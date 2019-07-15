Dr. Vijaya Galic, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Galic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vijaya Galic, MD
Overview of Dr. Vijaya Galic, MD
Dr. Vijaya Galic, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Oncology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF WA SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Providence Centralia Hospital, Providence St. Peter Hospital, The Hospitals Of Providence Transmountain and University Medical Center of El Paso.
Dr. Galic's Office Locations
Dr. Richard C. Ostenson Cancer Center1003 S 5th St, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions (253) 403-1677
MultiCare Regional Cancer Center - Tacoma400 15th Ave SE, Puyallup, WA 98372 Directions (253) 697-1310
Women s Cancer Surgical Care4532 N Mesa St Ste 301, El Paso, TX 79912 Directions (915) 317-5077
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Centralia Hospital
- Providence St. Peter Hospital
- The Hospitals Of Providence Transmountain
- University Medical Center of El Paso
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Fidelis Care
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- LifeWise
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Galic has been God sent, She has taken her time to study my case and has brought me back to health. She will not make a desicion until she has all her answers at which time she will explain her findings. I appreciate the fact that she will take time out of her busy schedule to call you, sometimes as late as 10 P.M., and give you an update. I can not thank her enough for her what she has done for me. I hope she will stay in El Paso for many years to come.
About Dr. Vijaya Galic, MD
- Oncology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1801093513
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hospital, Columbia University Medical Center and Weill Cornell Medical Center
- Lehigh Valley Health Network
- Oregon Health & Science University
- UNIV OF WA SCH OF MED
- Cornell University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Galic has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Galic accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Galic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Galic. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Galic.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Galic, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Galic appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.