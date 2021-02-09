Overview

Dr. Vijaya Kaila, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Kurnool Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.



Dr. Kaila works at GI Specialists Of Houston in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.