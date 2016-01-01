Dr. Kakani has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vijaya Kakani, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Vijaya Kakani, MD
Dr. Vijaya Kakani, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Lafayette, IN.
Dr. Kakani's Office Locations
IU Health Arnett Cancer Center420 N 26th St, Lafayette, IN 47904 Directions (765) 838-4169Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Indiana University Health Arnett Hospital
- Indiana University Health White Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Vijaya Kakani, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English
