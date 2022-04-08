Dr. Vijaya Mummadi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mummadi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vijaya Mummadi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Vijaya Mummadi, MD
Dr. Vijaya Mummadi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Kakatiya Med Coll and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.
Dr. Mummadi works at
Dr. Mummadi's Office Locations
Texas Internal Medicine Associates9900 N Central Expy Ste 225, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (469) 646-8880Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Dallas Office8210 Walnut Hill Ln Ste 306, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (469) 646-8880
Dallas Medical8951 Collin McKinney Pkwy Ste 301, McKinney, TX 75070 Directions (214) 556-0847
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
So grateful to Dr. Mummadi and staff for their excellent care and communication. Dr. Mummadi always takes the time to address all health issues and concerns. She has been a huge encouragement in my weight loss journey. Always kind and compassionate. Her staff is friendly and promptly returns phone calls.
About Dr. Vijaya Mummadi, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 20 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Telugu and Urdu
- 1003026410
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- Oakwood Hospital and Medical Center
- Kakatiya Med Coll
- Gautami Junior College
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mummadi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mummadi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mummadi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mummadi speaks Hindi, Telugu and Urdu.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Mummadi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mummadi.
