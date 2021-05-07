Dr. Vijaya Peddu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peddu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vijaya Peddu, MD
Overview of Dr. Vijaya Peddu, MD
Dr. Vijaya Peddu, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Somerset, NJ. They graduated from Mysore Medical College.
Dr. Peddu's Office Locations
Somerset Office75 Veronica Ave Ste 202, Somerset, NJ 08873 Directions (732) 729-1200
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Not only did Dr. Peddu help me with my bipolar disorder but she found the right medicines too. Dr. Peddu told me what she can do to get out of my bipolar episodes. She gives you the medicines and leads you to help. It's a matter of finding what works. Before I went to her I was very miserable. I learned if you want to be happy you need to work with the medicine. Bipolar won't go away alone unresolved. Neither will any other condition.
About Dr. Vijaya Peddu, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, Hindi and Telugu
- 1205875135
Education & Certifications
- Mysore Medical College
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Peddu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peddu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Peddu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Peddu has seen patients for Major Depressive Disorder, Anxiety and ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Peddu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Peddu speaks Hindi and Telugu.
51 patients have reviewed Dr. Peddu. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peddu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Peddu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Peddu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.