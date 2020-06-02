See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in Saint Charles, MO
Dr. Vijaya Vasudevan, MD

Geriatric Medicine
2.7 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Vijaya Vasudevan, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Saint Charles, MO. They graduated from Tirunelveli Medical College and is affiliated with SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis and SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles.

Dr. Vasudevan works at Radiant Womens Health PC in Saint Charles, MO with other offices in Saint Peters, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Radiant Womens Health PC
    330 1st Capitol Dr Ste 340, Saint Charles, MO 63301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (636) 206-6022
  2. 2
    Physicians Pain Clinic
    5600 Mexico Rd Ste 21, Saint Peters, MO 63376 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (636) 206-6022

Hospital Affiliations
  • SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis
  • SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
  View other providers who treat Acidosis
  View other providers who treat Anemia
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
  View other providers who treat Asthma
  View other providers who treat Goiter
  View other providers who treat Obesity
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Vijaya Vasudevan, MD

    Specialties
    • Geriatric Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1265634513
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Saint Louis University / School of Medicine
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Forest Park Hospital/Deaconess
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Tirunelveli Medical College
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vijaya Vasudevan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vasudevan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vasudevan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vasudevan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Vasudevan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vasudevan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vasudevan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vasudevan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

