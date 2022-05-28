Dr. Vellanki has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vijaya Vellanki, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Vijaya Vellanki, MD
Dr. Vijaya Vellanki, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They graduated from AGRA UNIVERSITY / SAROJINI NAJDU MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Straub Clinic And Hospital.
Dr. Vellanki's Office Locations
Straub Clinic & Hospital, Inc1100 Ward Ave Ste 840, Honolulu, HI 96814 Directions (808) 522-4521
Straub Medical Center888 S King St, Honolulu, HI 96813 Directions (808) 522-4521
Hospital Affiliations
- Straub Clinic And Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I’ve had to go through trials of several psychiatrists before being able to find a good fit. Mental health is something that cannot be fixed by a visit or a pill. It’s a conjunction of the help of the professional and the patient to figure out a plan to approach and resolve any issues that are needing to be confronted. Therapy also goes along with this as the psychiatric portion is just a segment to assist in mental health. With that being said, Dr. Vellanki is probably the most honest and genuine professional that I’ve had the privilege to have help me. She’s very professional and takes the job seriously— as I’ve had a lot of progress, with her help, and good results in my improvement through her guidance and assistance. Everyone is human and we all have our moments of stress or worries; so overall I would say that she is the most reliable doctor I’ve dealt with for my mental health. Very thankful for someone who listens and tries to help to identify and help me figure out how to resolve my issues that I face. She’s also helped to refer me to a professional therapist to work in cohesion with the help from her. Through studies this is found to be the best approach to improve mental health issues. So I’m thankful and blessed she’s leading me in the right direction!
About Dr. Vijaya Vellanki, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1972691590
- AGRA UNIVERSITY / SAROJINI NAJDU MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Psychiatry
