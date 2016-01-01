Overview

Dr. Vijaya Velury, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lawton, OK. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Health Sciences / Osmania Medical College and is affiliated with Comanche County Memorial Hospital and Jackson County Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Velury works at Memorial Heart/Vascular Ctr in Lawton, OK with other offices in Altus, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hypertension and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.