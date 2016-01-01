Dr. Vijaya Velury, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Velury is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vijaya Velury, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vijaya Velury, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lawton, OK. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Health Sciences / Osmania Medical College and is affiliated with Comanche County Memorial Hospital and Jackson County Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Velury works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Memorial Heart/Vascular Ctr3106 Nw Arlington Ave, Lawton, OK 73505 Directions (580) 250-4278
- 2 1015 E Broadway St Ste 105, Altus, OK 73521 Directions (580) 477-1336
Hospital Affiliations
- Comanche County Memorial Hospital
- Jackson County Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Velury?
About Dr. Vijaya Velury, MD
- Cardiology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1518915750
Education & Certifications
- University of Health Sciences / Osmania Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Velury accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Velury has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Velury works at
Dr. Velury has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hypertension and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Velury on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Velury. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Velury.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Velury, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Velury appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.