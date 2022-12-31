Dr. Vijaya Gadiyaram, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gadiyaram is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vijaya Gadiyaram, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Vijaya Gadiyaram, MD
Dr. Vijaya Gadiyaram, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Hematology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from OAKWOOD HOSPITAL ANNAPOLIS CENTER and is affiliated with Mease Countryside Hospital, Morton Plant Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Gadiyaram works at
Dr. Gadiyaram's Office Locations
-
1
BayCare Medical Group400 Pinellas St Ste 220, Clearwater, FL 33756 Directions (727) 462-3692
Hospital Affiliations
- Mease Countryside Hospital
- Morton Plant Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gadiyaram?
Dr. G is an excellent oncologist, detailed, compassionate, knowledgeable and personable. I met her many time professionally and through her care of family member witnessing how much she cares about every patient.
About Dr. Vijaya Gadiyaram, MD
- Hematology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1336341668
Education & Certifications
- OAKWOOD HOSPITAL ANNAPOLIS CENTER
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gadiyaram has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gadiyaram accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gadiyaram has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gadiyaram works at
Dr. Gadiyaram speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Gadiyaram. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gadiyaram.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gadiyaram, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gadiyaram appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.