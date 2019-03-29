Overview

Dr. Vijayalakshmi Pratha, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from SRI KRISHNADEVARAYA UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.