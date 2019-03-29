Dr. Vijayalakshmi Pratha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pratha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vijayalakshmi Pratha, MD
Overview
Dr. Vijayalakshmi Pratha, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from SRI KRISHNADEVARAYA UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 3330 3rd Ave Ste 304, San Diego, CA 92103 Directions (619) 260-1012
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
She is the most wonderful lady who spent more than an hour and listened to my problem instead of shoving medication. She is not controlled by pharmaceutical co.pany she cares no
About Dr. Vijayalakshmi Pratha, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1992892707
Education & Certifications
- SRI KRISHNADEVARAYA UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE
