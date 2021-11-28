Overview of Dr. Vijayalakshmi Thota, DO

Dr. Vijayalakshmi Thota, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Orland Park, IL. They graduated from Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University and is affiliated with Palos Community Hospital.



Dr. Thota works at Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group in Orland Park, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.