Dr. Vijayanarayana Jampala, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Vijayanarayana Jampala, MD
Dr. Vijayanarayana Jampala, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD DEL COMAHUE / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA and is affiliated with Crestwood Medical Center, Decatur Morgan Hospital and Huntsville Hospital.
Dr. Jampala's Office Locations
Pristine Healthcare PC400 Whitesport Dr SW Ste 104, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 350-0600
Hospital Affiliations
- Crestwood Medical Center
- Decatur Morgan Hospital
- Huntsville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
An excellent physician. Took a major amount of time reaching a diagnosis then took more time explaining the problem and telling me the course of treatment. Kind and gentle. Subsequent, follow up visits were just as satisfactory as the first. Would highly recommend this doctor.
About Dr. Vijayanarayana Jampala, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1689688970
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSIDAD DEL COMAHUE / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA
