Overview of Dr. Vijayanarayana Jampala, MD

Dr. Vijayanarayana Jampala, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD DEL COMAHUE / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA and is affiliated with Crestwood Medical Center, Decatur Morgan Hospital and Huntsville Hospital.



Dr. Jampala works at Pristine Healthcare PC in Huntsville, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.