Dr. Vijayaprakash Sreenarasimhaiah, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Vijayaprakash Sreenarasimhaiah, MD
Dr. Vijayaprakash Sreenarasimhaiah, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress, East Houston Hospital & Clinics, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital and Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.
Dr. Sreenarasimhaiah's Office Locations
Houston Nephrology Group915 Gessner Rd Ste 360, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (832) 307-2132
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress
- East Houston Hospital & Clinics
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sree has been my doctor for 7 years and I find him to be very responsive caring and professional.
About Dr. Vijayaprakash Sreenarasimhaiah, MD
- Nephrology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1427028372
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS
- Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sreenarasimhaiah has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sreenarasimhaiah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sreenarasimhaiah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sreenarasimhaiah has seen patients for Acute Kidney Failure, Hyperkalemia and Chronic Kidney Diseases, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sreenarasimhaiah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Sreenarasimhaiah. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sreenarasimhaiah.
