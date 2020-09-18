Overview of Dr. Vijayaprakash Sreenarasimhaiah, MD

Dr. Vijayaprakash Sreenarasimhaiah, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress, East Houston Hospital & Clinics, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital and Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.



Dr. Sreenarasimhaiah works at Houston Nephrology Group in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Kidney Failure, Hyperkalemia and Chronic Kidney Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.