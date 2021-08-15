Dr. Vijayaprasad Tummala, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tummala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vijayaprasad Tummala, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Gadsden, AL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from Guntur Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Science and is affiliated with Gadsden Regional Medical Center, Grandview Medical Center and Riverview Regional Medical Center.
Digestive Disease Specialists900 Goodyear Ave Ste A, Gadsden, AL 35903 Directions (256) 492-3220
Gadsden Regional300 Medical Center Dr, Gadsden, AL 35903 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Gadsden Regional Medical Center
- Grandview Medical Center
- Riverview Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Tummala was my doctor 30 yrs ago and he took care of my health problem in a thorough and timely manner. Now I have another issue and he is the specialist I chose. He is still the same thorough and considerate doctor that I remembered from 30 years ago!
About Dr. Vijayaprasad Tummala, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 46 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Spanish
- 1104818616
Education & Certifications
- Griffin Hospital
- Misericordia Hospital
- Coney Island Hospital
- Guntur Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Science
