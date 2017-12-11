Dr. Vijayapraveena Paruchuri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Paruchuri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vijayapraveena Paruchuri, MD
Overview
Dr. Vijayapraveena Paruchuri, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Mineola, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Saint George's University / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.
Dr. Paruchuri works at
Locations
-
1
Nyu Winthrop Hospital259 1st St, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 663-0333
-
2
Winthrop University Hospital212 JERICHO TPKE, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 663-4480
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Paruchuri?
I have been a patient of Dr. Paruchuri since 2015. After my first pregnancy, I became pre-eclamptic and was immediately referred to Dr. Parachuri. She is an amazing doctor and makes you feel at ease, considering how I can be very paranoid when it comes to my health. Two years later, I got pregnant and was being monitored for pre-eclampsia again. Dr. Parachuri was by my side the whole time! I have never felt so comfortable and safe with a doctor than I do with Dr. Parachuri!
About Dr. Vijayapraveena Paruchuri, MD
- Cardiology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1205066537
Education & Certifications
- Saint George's University / School Of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Paruchuri accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Paruchuri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Paruchuri works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Paruchuri. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paruchuri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Paruchuri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Paruchuri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.