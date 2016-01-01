Overview of Dr. Vijayavel Palanichamy, MD

Dr. Vijayavel Palanichamy, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Kingman, AZ. They specialize in Nephrology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII / JOHN A. BURNS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Kingman Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Palanichamy works at Mohave Nephrology PC in Kingman, AZ with other offices in Golden Valley, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.