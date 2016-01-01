Dr. Vijayavel Palanichamy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Palanichamy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vijayavel Palanichamy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Vijayavel Palanichamy, MD
Dr. Vijayavel Palanichamy, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Kingman, AZ. They specialize in Nephrology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII / JOHN A. BURNS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Kingman Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Palanichamy works at
Dr. Palanichamy's Office Locations
-
1
Mohave Nephrology PC3535 E Andy Devine Ave, Kingman, AZ 86401 Directions (928) 757-2050
- 2 4263 US Highway 68, Golden Valley, AZ 86413 Directions (928) 757-2050
- 3 1330 Sycamore, Kingman, AZ 86401 Directions (520) 692-0088
Hospital Affiliations
- Kingman Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Vijayavel Palanichamy, MD
- Nephrology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1811908510
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII / JOHN A. BURNS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
