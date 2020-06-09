Overview of Dr. Vijayendra Verma, MD

Dr. Vijayendra Verma, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Haddon Heights, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Saba School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital, Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Verma works at The Heart House in Haddon Heights, NJ with other offices in Marlton, NJ and Sewell, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Chest Pain and Hypertensive Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.